New Delhi: IndiGo airlines received a security threat Wednesday warning of potential bomb threats at five airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, according to official sources.

The authorities assessed the threat and found it to be “non-specific”, the sources said.

The sources said the message claimed there was bomb threat to five airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the sources, the airline received a message in the afternoon saying that the five airports will be attacked within 24 hours.

Following receipt of the message, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at the Delhi airport, and later the threat was declared as “non-specific”, the sources added.

There was no comment from IndiGo.

Enhanced security measures, including compulsory secondary ladder point checking for all flights, are in place at all airports in the wake of the blast in the national capital Monday.

Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircraft, strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance, random checking of passengers’ baggage, are among the other security measures put in place by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

“In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes etc…,” the BCAS said in an advisory November 10.

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured after a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital November 10.