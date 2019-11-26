Washington: A 19-year-old Indian-American student was sexually assaulted and then strangulated to death at a campus parking garage in Chicago by a man on parole, police said about a brutal murder that has shocked the community in the US.

Ruth George, originally hailing from Hyderabad and a student at the University of Illinois, was found dead in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle Saturday. The 26-year-old assailant, Donald Thurman, was arrested Sunday from a Chicago metro station. He is not associated with the university.

Thurman was formally charged Monday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault for killing George. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday, media reports said. The medical examiner had earlier ruled George’s death a homicide by strangulation.

According to the university, George was a sophomore and kinesiology major. The university said in a statement George’s family reported Saturday to the University Police that she had not been heard from since Friday evening.

Her phone was ‘pinged’ to the Halsted Street Parking Garage, and police and family members responded to find George unresponsive in the back seat of a vehicle owned by her family.

Police then requested assistance from the FBI Evidence Response Team to assist in the processing of the crime scene and to complete forensics on the vehicle.

According to the university, police retrieved video footage from existing university cameras of the offender who was seen walking behind George Saturday. She entered the garage on foot at approximately 1.35am, followed by the offender. The offender is seen again on video footage at 2.10am walking on Halsted Street.

Thurman was on parole at the time of the attack, police said. Illinois Department of Corrections records show he was sentenced to six years in jail for a 2015 armed robbery conviction. He was released on parole in December 2018 after serving just two years, ‘Chicago Sun Times’ reported.

