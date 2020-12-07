Jakarta: Indonesian police early Monday fatally shot six followers of a firebrand cleric. The firebrand cleric identified as Rizieq Shihab has returned here last month from a three-year exile in Saudi Arabia. Rizieq Shihab decided to return after criminal charges against him were dropped, officials said.

Jakarta Police Chief Muhammad Fadil Imran said police were following a car carrying 10 supporters of Shihab. He is the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front. The followers suddenly attacked the police with guns and swords threatening the officers’ safety, informed Imran.

“The officers then took firm and measured action so that six died from the group of 10 people,” Imran added.

An official of the Islamic Defenders Front, Ahmad Shabri Lubis, gave a different account. He said that Shihab and his family were heading to a place to deliver a sermon and that guards traveling with them had been shot.

““On their way to the sermon location, the group was intercepted by unknown people. These people were part of an operational group to stalk and harm Shihab. Those unknown people stopped and did the shooting of the family guards,” Lubis said in a statement.

Imran said police had been scheduled to interrogate Shihab, Monday morning over an alleged violation of coronavirus health regulations. The violation happened during his daughter’s wedding reception November 14. They had received information about plans for a mass mobilisation of his supporters at Jakarta police headquarters during his questioning.

As of Monday evening, Shihab had not appeared for the questioning, his second police summons after an earlier one last Tuesday.

Shihab was welcomed by tens of thousands of followers when he returned to Indonesia from exile November 10. He had left Indonesia in 2017 to go on an umrah, or minor pilgrimage, to Mecca. This happened shortly after police charged him in a pornography chat case and with allegedly insulting the official state ideology, ‘Pancasila’.

Police dropped both charges last year due to weak evidence. However, authorities in Saudi Arabia had banned him from leaving the country without any explanation. His return comes as Islamist forces are gaining political strength in Indonesia.

The Islamic Defenders Front was once on the political fringes and has a long record of vandalizing nightspots, hurling stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups. It wants Islamic Shariah law to apply to Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims.