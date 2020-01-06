Kesinga: With an aim to irrigate the lands of Kesinga block during the Rabi season, the Indravati Hydro Electric Project (IHEP) authority constructed Indravati canal in the financial year 2018-19. However, the canal has turned into a dying water body, thanks to the apathy of the concerned project authorities.

The 31-km-long canal, which originates from Amatha and flows to the areas including Kandheimal, Haladi and Karlapada in both Kesinga and Sadar blocks, has turned into an abandoned water body in recent two years due to lack of proper maintenance.

IHEP has targeted to irrigate thousands of hectares of land at seven panchayats in the block with the canal water.

The dam authority awarded tender for the canal to a local contractor. But the canal is in poor condition due to sub-standard construction work.

Locals in the area had then thought that their plight would end soon. Sadly it is far from over.

The canal will help thousands of farmers in both Sadar and Kesinga blocks in irrigation but it has failed to deliver the desired results and is lying in a neglected condition as uncertainty looms large over the repair and modernisation of it, a report said.

As a result, the farmers are worried about not getting water from the canal for irrigation and face subsequent crop loss. The state government had spent Rs 14 crore for the construction of the canal. But the canal could not release water yet. Reason: The substandard construction work carried out earlier.

The villagers said that though they have been complaining in this regard to the Collector and departmental executive, no one has given any attention. Departmental engineer RC Nayak said the repairing work will start within two to three months.

Notably, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd carried out the Upper Indravati Hydro Electric Project in Mukhiguda of Kalahandi district. And under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), the OHPC carried out the Indravati Canal construction work.