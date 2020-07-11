Bhawanipatana: Good news for farmers of drought-prone areas of Kalahandi. The Indravati mega lift irrigation project launched irrigation service on a trial run in Jaypatana, Koksarara and Dharmgarh blocks recently.

According to the lift irrigation department, 92, 816 hectares of farmland will be irrigated in the currant kharif season. The left and right canals have started delivering water to 87, 417 hectares Monday.

The project has been built by L&T company at a cost of Rs 756 core with high tech digital operating system. Now, 5,400 hactares in Jaypatana block were irrigated on launching day.

Chief engineer (construction) of Indravati Lift Irrigation Project, Padmanabh Panda said that irrigation through the two canals were launched.

9.83 cusec water through left canal and 5.12 cusec of water through the right canal are being released from Hati barrage, it was learnt.

