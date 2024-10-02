Bhubaneswar: Utkal University hosted an induction programme for its newly admitted post-graduate batch of 2024-2025 on its campus recently. The event, aimed at welcoming new students and building a strong foundation for their academic journey, laid out university’s academic ethos, cultural heritage, and campus life. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, while addressing the students virtually, said, “Odisha will celebrate its birth centenary in 2036.

You will be the guiding light who will play a significant role in shaping its future.” He also reminded them that education is extremely important for economic growth of the individual and the society. Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Higher Education, Aravind Agrawal joined the event as the chief guest and delivered an insightful address to the students highlighting the government’s policy initiatives focused on improving the quality of education across universities of the state. Agrawal lauded university VC Sabita Acharya and faculty members’ collaborative efforts in getting NAAC A+ rating. “Our department is taking active steps to bridge the teacher-student gap through policy interventions by allowing universities to make certain staffing decisions,” he said. Addressing the gathering as the chief speaker, former IAS officer and chief advisor to governor, Santosh Kumar Satapathy, highlighted the significance of holistic development during university life.

Satapathy underscored the need for students to engage in both academic pursuits and personal growth. Drawing from his vast experience, he advised the students to focus on health, the environment and building an equitable society. Speaking on the occasion, Acharya encouraged students to make the most of the opportunities offered at the university, emphasising the transformative power of higher education. Faculty members from various disciplines also addressed the students and took the freshers to the student welfare, library, counseling services, and extracurricular activities of the university