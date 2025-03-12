New Delhi: India’s industrial production rose by 5 per cent in January 2025 mainly due to good performance of the manufacturing sector, according to official data released Wednesday.

The government also revised upward industrial growth figure to 3.5 per cent for December 2024 from the provisional estimate of 3.2 per cent released in the previous month.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 4.2 per cent in January 2024.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 5.5 per cent in January 2025, up from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth dipped to 4.4 per cent from 6 per cent year-on-year. Power output growth slowed to 2.4 per cent in January 2025 from 5.6 per cent a year ago.

In the April-January period, the IIP grew 4.2 per cent, down from 6 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.