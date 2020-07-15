Puri:A virtual seminar was held Wednesday in Puri to motivate people involved in hotel and hospitality industry which has been badly affected by the pandemic. Organised by Strategy Steamers, a consultancy firm, the educational webinar titled DigiTech – The New Era in Hospitality, was attended by many hoteliers, entrepreneurs, promoters of startups, café and restaurant owners and several industry experts.

Santosh Kumar Sahoo, the founder and CEO of the firm, spoke on issues that have affected travel, tourism and hospitality. This apart, he elaborated on inbound centralization, various service models and importance of technology in hospital industry.

Utpal Pati, one of the guest speakers, highlighted the adverse effect of COVID-19 on tourism industry and briefed on upcoming Dekho Odisha campaign. Another guest speaker Rohit Srivastava, founder of FoodFindo, expressed his views on the importance of online brand visibility and spoke about the USP of hospital industry.

Renowned hotelier Surya Parida, participating in the event, shared his inputs on strategies to be adopted to re-open the hotels, resources development, skill upgradation and safety assurance . Among others, Sumit Saxsena discussed on hygiene and food safety while George Nathaniel, the CEO of Reznext Global Solutions put emphasis on branding.