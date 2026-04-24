New Delhi: As crime and forensic teams are likely to conduct scene recreation Friday in the murder of the IRS officer’s daughter, investigations have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for his aggressive behaviour in his native village, official sources said.

“There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with,” the source said, adding DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari has reached the residence.

Sharing details about Meena’s state of mind, sources said that he also exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, raising serious concerns about his behavioural patterns.

“Teams are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused as part of the ongoing probe,” said the source.

He further said that Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as “teen patti” and had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the last few months, which drove him to frequently borrow money to sustain his habit.

He was previously employed as a domestic help at the victim’s residence but was removed over alleged financial misconduct.

The case pertains to the murder of a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, at her residence in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills locality.

Investigators said Meena used his familiarity with the house layout and access points to enter the flat.

Police had said that he allegedly went to the rooftop study room where the victim was studying and attacked her with a heavy object, raped her and dragged her downstairs to use her fingers for the biometric locker to steal cash from home.

The autopsy confirmed strangulation as the cause of death, along with multiple injuries, including a nasal bone fracture, indicating a struggle.

“He fled after changing clothes and slippers, and reached Palam Railway Station to catch a train to Rewari in Haryana. When he failed to catch the train, he booked a hotel in Dwarka, from where he was arrested. More than Rs 1 lakh in cash and stolen jewellery were recovered from his possession,” a police officer said.

Police have also linked Meena to a rape case reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar hours before the Delhi incident.

PTI