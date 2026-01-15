Jaleswar: A two-month-old boy sustained serious burn injuries after slipping from his mother’s lap into a burning hearth at Chalanti village under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the child’s mother had lit a hearth in the courtyard to keep warm amid the cold.

While she was warming herself with the infant in her lap, the baby accidentally slipped and fell into the fire due to negligence.

Family members rushed the baby to the Basta community health centre.

As the infant suffered severe burns to the lower part of his body, doctors referred him to Balasore Hospital for advanced treatment.