Kendrapara: A growing number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have reportedly settled in Kendrapara district by forging identity documents and securing government jobs using fake caste certificates, raising alarm among local authorities and civil society groups.

Despite presence of three dedicated marine police stations, weak coastal surveillance and lax enforcement have reportedly made Kendrapara a haven for Bangladeshi nationals entering the district illegally via the Bay of Bengal. The sea route from Bangladesh to Odisha takes only about eight hours by boat, enabling a steady flow of unauthorised migration into the coastal district.

In March, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the state Assembly that 3,738 Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in Odisha, with Kendrapara accounting for the largest share — 1,649 individuals. However, these figures have not been updated since 2004, when the district administration first identified infiltrators.

Although 1,551 individuals were served deportation notices in 2005, little progress has been made in executing these orders. Most continue to reside in the district, said Amarabar Biswal, a local social activist.

Authorities have also flagged cases of illegal immigrants obtaining false caste certificates to secure jobs in public-sector undertakings (PSUs). A formal complaint filed by Mahakalapara resident Amitabh Chand led to an investigation by the state-level SC/ST scrutiny committee.

The panel confirmed that members of one Debanath family, who migrated from Bangladesh in 1972, had illegally acquired caste certificates and used them to gain employment in government-run corporations, including Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPCL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL). The committee recommended administrative and criminal action against Nilima Debanath, Subhranshu Sekhar Debanath and other family members.

Voter ID fraud has emerged as another concern. Ahead of the 2024 general election, the Kendrapara district administration cancelled 137 voter ID cards linked to Bangladeshi nationals. However, no public update has been issued regarding legal proceedings against those involved.

In another notable case, Amit Ray of Barakolikhal village continues to reside in the district despite his ration card, passport and other documents being seized on the grounds of suspected Bangladeshi origin.

Illegal settlers have been reported across several blocks, including Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Mahakalapara and Pattamundai. Civil society groups claim the infl ux has caused law and order challenges and are calling for the use of 1951 citizenship records and 1974 voter rolls to verify identity and initiate deportation proceedings.

Also Read: India condemns killing of Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyotishankar Goud said awareness drives are ongoing, and residents are being urged to report unfamiliar individuals to local police, especially in coastal areas.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nilu Mahapatra said most cases involving deportation notices remain sub judice, with courts yet to issue final directives. Meanwhile, social worker Pratap Mohanty called on authorities to take firm action to prevent the misuse of public resources by illegal immigrants.

PNN