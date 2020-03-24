Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the importance of print and electronic media in creating awareness among the people, disseminating important messages and keeping the nation updated on COVID-19, Director, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Gopal Sadhwani has asked Chief Secretaries of all States and union Territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media.

In a letter dated March 23, 2020 addressed to all Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories, Sadhwani has said television channels, news agencies, teleport operators, frequency modulation (FM) radio and community radio stations are playing pivotal roles in disseminating vital information.

Hence all the Chief Secretaries have been requested to facilitate operational convenience of services like printing presses and distribution infrastructure of newspapers and magazines, all TV channels and supporting services like teleports and DSNGs, DTH/HITS operations connected equipments/facilities, FM/CRS networks, networks of MSOs, cable operators and news agencies.

Sadhwani has highlighted some points for the chief secretaries to keep in mind while imposing restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The points are as follows:

All operators of such facilities/intermediaries in the chain be permitted to remain operational. Facilitating smooth supply and distribution chain as may be required. The facilities should be permitted to be manned by the staff of the service providers. The movement of accredited staff of services providers be permitted. The movement of vehicles carrying media persons, DSNGs and others including provisioning of fuel, wherever required may kindly be facilitated. Availability of interrupted of electric supply and other logistics as requested by such facilities be provided.

Sadhwani has also asked the above mentioned service providers to coordinate with the local authorities in case they face any problem while discharging their duties.

PNN