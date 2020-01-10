Bengaluru: Global software major Infosys Friday said its audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive miscount against chief executive Salil Parikh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy.

“The allegations are substantially without merit,” said Infosys in a regulatory filing before releasing its Q3 results on Friday.

Anonymous Infosys employees calling themselves as ethical employees accused Parikh and Roy of financial manipulation, in addition to several other lapses.

