BHUBANESWAR: The concluding day of IIIT Bhubaneswar’s annual literature festival INGENIUM ‘20 was marked by the passionate participation of students on its campus here Sunday.

The day kicked off with a debate. Pranati Das and Jolly Dey adjudged the event. Although participants were not in large numbers, competitors livened up the atmosphere with fiery talks on relevant social topics. The event was conducted in two rounds.

Next in line was ‘Intertrade’, one of the most popular events in the lit fest among the participants. An interesting and complex trading procedure, the event tested the wit and practical approach of students in dealing with various situations. All the participants performed extremely well.

This event did not require a judge as the participants were to evaluate themselves and keep account of their transactions; to prevent themselves falling into the prey to disqualification! The event turned out to be chaotic and entertaining at the same time.

INGENIUM ‘20 thereafter came to an end with the closing ceremony, after all the events were completed. Conveners of the event Dhairya Mehta and Nishant awarded the winning participants with cash prizes, Ingenium customised t-shirts and certificates.

On the second day of the event, Poetess Helly Shah joined the fest as a guest. It was her first visit to Bhubaneswar and Odisha. Interacting with Orissa Post, she said, “I love the state as there is greenery all around. I feel poetry is an outlet of my thoughts and written words have their own power.”