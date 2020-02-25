New Delhi: After the violence following the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups intensified Monday, videos of Delhi police atrocities and their involvement in the brutality has now become a matter of concern.

A couple of videos have been going viral on social media where Delhi police can be seen pelting stones. In another, a group of cops force some injured anti-CAA protestors to sing the National Anthem as they lay down on the road with critical wounds.

When the protector turns perpetrator, where do we go?!

Shame on @DelhiPolice for disrespecting the value of human life. Is this how the Delhi Police fulfills its Constitutional duty to show respect to our National Anthem?

(Maujpur, 24 Feb)#ShameOnDelhiPolice #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/QVaxpfNyp5 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020

Many social media users have condemned the atrocity of the Delhi police. Meanwhile, a huge number of men dressed as Army men were spotted at the violence site. While the Indian Army has refuted that the men were from the Army, questions have been raising as to who the men were and what was their intention?

Meanwhile, all schools in northeast Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday after after violence in the area intensified Monday. As per the information, exams for class 12 in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in west Delhi will be conducted as per schedule, as there are no centres in the northeast Delhi for this exam.

The Delhi government demanded the suspension of the board examinations in the schools in these areas. In addition to the 10th and 12th board exams, the school examinations up to class 11 have been postponed as of now.

Commenting on the violence, Manish Sisodia said: “I have been in Delhi for last three decades but never felt so scared in my own city. Who are the people setting Delhi on fire? Very sad and ashamed today. This is our Delhi. It is the capital of the country. We have to save it.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues have appealed to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who visited the violence-affected area, also appealed to the people of the area to restore peace. Rai has also spoken to the Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of law and order.