Srinagar: Personal security guard of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who was shot at by militants on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district Monday, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital.

Police sources said selection grade constable, Manzoor Ahmad, deployed as a security guard of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad was shot at by militants in Natipora outskirts area earlier in the day.

“The injured constable was shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he has succumbed to critical injuries”, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches started there to trace the assailants, police said.

IANS