Bhandaripokhari: The Odisha government and district administrations have devised methods to keep inmates busy and occupied at various quarantine centres in the state. However, the inmates of the facility at Kulana Maitree Government High School in Bisola village of Tesinga panchayat under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district have set an example for others. They have volunteered to carry out gardening work within the facility to keep it neat and clean.

Seventy four migrant workers including men and women who had returned from West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been put in isolation in the quarantine centre here. Most of the inmates are students of the school where they have been put in quarantine. So they have a soft corner for the place. Hence they have decided to engage themselves in gardening of the premises free of cost. This information was given by local sarpanch Rajendra Khandai.

Unruly incidents have happened in many other quarantine facilities, but this one here is certainly an exception. Inmates of other centres are protesting at the drop of a hat. However, in this centre, the inmates are going about their daily chores with smiles on their faces.

PNN