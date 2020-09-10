New Delhi: The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in allegedly duping nearly 800 people. The members of the gang duped people by promising them lucky draw gifts. The gifts could be obtained for payment of a certain amount, officials said Thursday. The Delhi-based gang had been operating for more than six months now.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Goel (28). He is a resident of Uttam Nagar and his associate Sajjan Kumar (34), a resident of Rohini, police informed.

The duo operated through a company named ‘Prime Deal’. They used to obtain mobile phone series of different states online. Then they used to call up people randomly, promising them lucky draw gifts.

They used to obtain their address and area PIN code. Then they would tell the person that a parcel would be sent to them via speed post. They used to ask the receivers to pay a certain amount for it. However, instead of sending them the promised gift, they would send a belt, wallet or similar low cost items.

The matter came light after the police received a complaint from a man named Ramesh Pandey. He alleged that August 6, he received a phone call from an unknown mobile number. The caller informed him that his number has been selected in a lucky draw and he has won a Samsung mobile phone.

They told Pandey that the market price of the mobile is approximately Rs 25,000. However, he would only need to pay Rs 3,995 for it. Pandey was then asked to share his address and area PIN code. He was told the mobile would be delivered to him via speed post.

Pandey told the police that after 10 days, he received a parcel from the post office. He paid Rs 3,995 but when he opened the parcel, instead of a phone, there was a low cost item in it.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under various sections of IPC at Patel Nagar police station. Then investigation was initiated, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia.

During investigation, police sought call detail records of the mobile numbers from which the call was done to the complainant. They found that it was active in an area in Rohini.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the two accused were identified and apprehended. The mobile phone used to cheat the complainant was also recovered, informed Bhatia.

The police claimed to have recovered one desktop computer along with printer. Other items found in possession of the duo were nine mobile phones, one bank passbook, three cheque books, five packed parcels and 10 empty parcels and packaging material.