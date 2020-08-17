Kolkata: In a novel move, a private bus operators’ association in West Bengal has decided to reserve two seats for transgender commuters. All buses affiliated to the operators’ association will follow this policy, an official said.

The ‘Joint Council of Bus Syndicates’ general secretary Tapan Banerjee said two seats in every bus associated with the organisation will be marked as ‘Tridhara’. He claimed that around 35,000-40,000 buses in West Bengal are affiliated with the association.

“It is not just about earmarking two seats but to recognise transgender people and create awareness among commuters. This has to be done to treat them as equals,” Banerjee informed.

“The process of marking the seats has already begun in a couple of routes in the city. It will be done in all buses associated with the council. This will also sensitise the staff of the buses and passengers to treat people from the third gender with respect,” Banerjee added.

The general secretary urged the state transport undertakings and other private operators to join the syndicate. He said they should also have two seats reserved for the transgender community in every bus.