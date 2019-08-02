Chennai: It is very common to hear news of fans waiting all night in front of their favorite Hindi film industry celebrity’s houses to wish them on their birthdays.

Even in South India, many celebs receive the status of God. Diehard fans often do the most over the top things to grab the attention of their favourite movie stars.

A fan of Kajal Aggarwal has spent Rs 60 lakh just to meet the actress.

A man from Ramanathapuram city of Tamil Nadu is a big fan of Kajal. A crazy fan of the actress, the man landed on a website which promised to bring him face to face with Kajal.

He was first asked to pay Rs 50,000 and give his personal details. Without any delay, the fan, whose economic situation must be pretty good, shelled out the money.

Eventually, the gang that ran the website, began asking for more money on the pretext that they would make him meet the actress. In three installments, the fan ended up shelling out Rs 60 lakh.

He later realized that he was being looted and refused to give money. After which, the website runners issued a threat to him warning that they would leak his personal details and photos on the internet.

Due to this incident, this fan of Kajal Aggarwal become tensed and left the house. While the case reached the police, the police officers launched a man hunt and got the fan in Kolkata. According to reports, acting on the complaint the police has taken a film producer from Chennai, Saravanakumar, into custody.

PNN/Agencies