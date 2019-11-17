Bhubaneswar: Police DG Bijay Kumar Sharma has suspended former Khordha inspector Bikram Keshari Jena for being absent from his duty and not responding to departmental notice.

Jena was under Crime Branch STF scanner for his alleged involvement in illegal stone transportation in Khordha.

Apart from Jena, the department is also investigating Ranjit Sahu – another former inspector of Khordha who is also allegedly involved in illegal stone transportation business in the town.

According to STF, Bikram started the illegal stone transportation business, working hand in glove with stone mafia when he was posted at Khordha town police station. He used to protect the mafia and himself through his official powers. In turn, he was making in crores.

After laying its hand on crucial evidence over this issue, STF earlier interrogated Jena pertaining to a case (No-7/19). He was again summoned for another round of interrogation but never turned up. Later, he was transferred from Khordha police station to SP office.

That said, Jena has been absent from his duty without any application ever since. After several notices went unanswered, a summon addressed to his house in Jagatsinghpur was served. As he was not found there as well, DG Sharma Saturday suspended him.

Meanwhile, he is learnt to have applied for anticipatory bail.

Quite like Jena, inspector Ranjit Sahu’s involvement in illegal stone transportation came to fore in 2017-18, when he was posted as an IIC at Khordha town police station.

Now, even though he has been posted at Baliapal police station of Balasore district officially, he has been absent from his duty for a long time – on the premise of being unwell. He is also learnt to have applied for anticipatory bail to evade arrest.

While interrogating Sahu, STF laid its hands on crucial evidence proving how he made money in crores. However, the accused attempted to hush up the case with the help of some seniors, said a source.

When asked, Khordha SP Ajay Prasad Swain said Bikram was served a show-cause notice as he has been remaining absent from his duty. Action against him has been taken after no response was received from his end. STF would take steps according to the findings of its investigation.

Similarly, Balasore SP Jugal Kishore Kumar said Ranjit has availed leave for three weeks on the ground of illness. He has not joined his duty as yet. I have no information about the STF case since the place of occurrence is not my district.

