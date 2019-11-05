Mumbai: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has become a celebrity. Everyday news related to her surfaces on social media which create enthusiasm among fans. Everyone is surprised to see the drastic change in the life of Ranu Mondal.

Earlier, she used to struggle to meet both ends by singing song at the station and has now become an internet sensation. Today is Ranu Mondal’s birthday.

Ranu Mondal used to sing at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. A person named Atindra Chakraborty recorded a video of Ranu and she became an overnight star.

When Ranu’s first video came out, she was looking like a beggar. That viral video song was everywhere at home, office or in the metro. Even Ranu’s voice was compared to Lata Mangeshkar’s.

Later, renowned singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya offered her a song in his film Happy Hardy and Heer. The video of the recording of Ranu’s first song Teri Meri Kahaani and the video was shared by Himesh.

Ranu had said, “If I do not get the love of the people, I might not be able to sing. I am blessed by God, because of which I can sing. When I started singing, I never thought that one day it would happen, but I had faith in my voice.”

Ranu lives in her old house in West Bengal. Recently, a post was given informing that Ranu is working on her biopic. Ranu’s biopic is being produced by filmmaker filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal. There has also been talk of first round from actor Sudipta Chakraborty. Confirming this, Sudipta said, “Yes, I have been offered this film. However, I am yet to get the script of the film. Only after reading the script will I decide whether I want to do the film or not.”