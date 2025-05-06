In the world of internet justice, nothing travels faster than karma, except maybe a viral video. And in this case, both showed up right on time.

A petty thief in Chile got far more than he bargained for when his botched attempt to steal a woman’s handbag aboard a city bus ended in tears, bruises, and one very angry bus driver with a baseball bat. The entire drama, caught on video, has now racked up millions views on various social media platforms such as YouTube and X — leaving viewers stunned, amused and cheering for the unlikely hero behind the wheel.

It all went down in the city of Concepción, when a man identified by police as Pablo made not one, but two failed grabs at a female passenger’s handbag. But just as he thought he was making his getaway, the quick-thinking driver slammed the bus door shut—right on Pablo’s arm—leaving the would-be thief trapped and totally defenceless.

What came next could only be described as a scene straight out of an action movie… or a dark comedy. With the thief stuck in the doorway, the driver pulled out a baseball bat and began delivering a swift dose of street justice, shouting “I’m badder than you” in Spanish as he landed blow after blow. Passengers looked on in shock as Pablo began crying—yes, actually crying—while begging to be let go.

But the driver wasn’t done yet.

He had already called the police and calmly informed Pablo that they’d be waiting at the next stop. And sure enough, officers showed up and hauled the teary-eyed thief away.

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has sparked waves of support for the bus driver online, with many hailing him as a local hero for standing up to street crime. Others are just thrilled to see a rare case of instant justice play out so perfectly on camera.

If you’re scrolling through your feed today and stumble upon a video of a sobbing thief stuck in a bus door—it’s not a scene from a sitcom. It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s a reminder: sometimes, karma rides the bus too.

PNN