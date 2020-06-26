Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday announced that people returning from five hotspot districts of Odisha would not be allowed to stay in home quarantine in the slums of Bhubaneswar.

BMC Commissioner Prem Choudhary told the media that people coming from Ganjam, Balasore, Cuttack, Gajapati and Jajpur now cannot opt for home quarantine in slums of the city and have to mandatorily go for institutional quarantine.

The city has so far registered 274 COVID-19 cases with 16 fresh cases being reported Friday. While two of them are home quarantine cases, remaining 14 are local contact ones.

Of the two local contacts, a 35-year-old male from Jadupur area has a travel history to Kolkata and the other patient, a 21 years old female from Delta colony area has a travel history to Vijayawada.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday morning, 274 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 138 have recovered. While there are 132 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.