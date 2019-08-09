Mumbai: Even the smallest kind gestures will bring a smile to people’s faces and make their day. A similar incident, shared on Twitter, is bringing smile to people’s faces.

On Wednesday, Prakash Mallya, an MD at Intel India, took to the microblogging site to talk about what staff at a Mumbai hotel did when they saw him dining alone.

Mallya walked into a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a quick meal. However, when staff at the hotel saw him dining alone, they brought in a cute guest to give him some company – a goldfish!

Sharing a picture of the fish, Mr Mallya praised the hotel for their “thoughtful” gesture and wrote: “So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

They gave me one at @ITCHotels when I said my room was too quiet. 🙂 — Anubhuti Krishna (@anubhutikrishna) August 8, 2019

I enjoy eating alone sometimes, but this is also really cute and I'd love to eat with a goldfish 🙂 — Impeach Trump Now (@smilingrain122) August 8, 2019

Nice 🤗♥️ — Popi Boruah (@BoruahPopi) August 8, 2019