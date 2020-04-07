Bhubaneswar: As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the office of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Monday and kept all the staff in home quarantine.

BMC’s move came in the wake of detection of an employee of IB office coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

According to a BMC official, the office located at RN Singhdeo Marg in Bhubaneswar, has been sealed for a period of 14 days starting April 6. During this period, the office premises will be sanitised and disinfected.

When contacted, BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “As part of the measures to stop spread of coronavirus, the office of Intelligence Bureau (IB) has been sealed after an employee was found to have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive case. All employees have been kept under home quarantine and their swab samples have been sent for testing.”

PNN