Nuapada: In a major crackdown, the police claimed to have busted an inter-district burglar gang and arrested four dacoits in Nuapada district late Saturday night. A case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court. The identities of the accused have not been released by the police as it may hamper investigation.

Among the valuables recovered from them are Rs 1.3 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments, 23 mobiles.

Police said the gang members were apprehended while they were hatching a plan in the town. After receiving information that the group had assembled at an abandoned building here to commit burglary police raided the hideout and arrested four of the gang. However a few others managed to hoodwink the police.

PNN