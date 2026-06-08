Rourkela: Odisha Police have busted an inter-state gambling racket in Rourkela and arrested two persons, besides seizing cash, gold ornaments and vehicles from their possession, officials said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a gambling den at Luakera village on the Odisha-Jharkhand border under Sector-15 police station limits.

The arrested persons have been identified as Behan Kansari (48) and Dilip Kansari (59).

Police seized cash worth Rs 28.39 lakh, 405 grams of gold ornaments, 600 grams of silver ornaments, three four-wheelers, four motorcycles, mobile phones, wallets and cash-counting machines during the raid.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there are already gambling-related cases against the accused.