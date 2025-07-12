Keonjhar: Keonjhar police Friday apprehended five members of an inter-state loot and snatching gang, including two receivers, from Jharkhand. Several items, including 29.530 gm gold ornaments and 3681.27 gm silver ornaments and one bike were recovered from their possession, an officer said.

The accused were identified as Rajendra Pingua, 32, Deepak Gope, 30, of Majhagaon police station area in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, Saroj Keshari, 32, of Jagannathpur police station of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand. The receiver of the looted items arrested is Shivprakash Prasad, 54, and Rajendra Prasad,50, of Begbeda police station in East Singhbhum of Jharkhand. They were involved in several criminal activities across Odisha and neighbouring states, the officer added.

SDPO Barbil, Debendra Pingua, said the gang was actively involved in multiple robbery cases across Barbil, Joda, and Champua areas of Keonjhar district. Acting on intelligence inputs, police conducted a cross-border raid in Jharkhand, which led to the arrest of all five accused, he said.