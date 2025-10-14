Bhubaneswar: The state government is set to launch ‘Ama Su Vahak’ scheme that aims at empowering women with entrepreneurial opportunities in the transportation sector by providing them interest-free loans to purchase four-wheeler taxis, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said Tuesday.

The initiative, tailored for women aged between 21 and 40 with an annual family income of up to Rs 3 lakh, has got the go-ahead from the state government, Jena said. Under this scheme, 1,100 beneficiaries will receive interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh each for purchasing four-wheeler taxis, while driving gender equality, economic independence, and ensuring safer mobility options for women. The loan will be repayable in five years, with the state government bearing the interest burden at an annual rate of 11 per cent, he said. Stating that it is an extension of the ‘Su Vahak’ initiative launched in December 2023, the minister further noted that the scheme aims to help over 6,000 women trained at the four driving institutes in the state achieve financial independence over the next four financial years. “The initiative will be rolled out in phases, with 200 women benefitting in the first year, 250 in the second, 300 in the third, and 350 in the fourth,” the minister said, adding that priority will be given to those already engaged in driving govt buses, members of self-help groups, and Subhadra beneficiaries. To promote eco-friendly transport, women opting for electric vehicles (EVs) will receive a Rs 2 lakh incentive in line with the Odisha EV Policy, along with exemptions from road tax and registration fees, he added.

The estimated financial commitment for this initiative will be around Rs 46.66 crore, which is likely to be drawn from the budgetary allocations under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Surakshya Bhittibhumi Unnayana Yojana.