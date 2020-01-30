Bhubaneswar: For better management and proper execution of redevelopment plan of Lingaraj Temple, the Endowment Commissioner has dissolved the existing trust board of the temple and constituted an interim trust board.

According to official sources, the Khurda collector will be the chairperson of the interim trust board of the temple while the Bhubaneswar ADM, Bhubaneswar-II ACP, additional commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, an advocate, government pleader of Bhubaneswar court and representatives of three servitor communities are the other members of the panel.

The board was dissolved following an allegation of land encroachment and illegal sale of Lord’s land have been brought against few members of the trust, the source said.

The interim trust board will work for a period of one year. Later, a regular trust board will be reconstituted, they said.

To streamline management of Lingaraj Temple here, the state government has already decided to bring legislation in line with Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1955.