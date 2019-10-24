Interdependence’, an anthology of 11 films including Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Megha’s Divorce’, aims to shake the world’s conscience on the matter of tackling climate change

BHUBANESWAR: Nila Madhab Panda walked the red carpet along with other internationally acclaimed filmmakers at the official screening of the film ‘Interdependence’ at the International Film Festival of Rome held at Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi in Via Coubertin 30 recently.

All the filmmakers were invited for a reception dinner given by the Swiss Ambassador s Rita Adams at her residence on the day before screening. Panda was among the eleven internationally recognized filmmakers, from eleven countries, who had joined forces to raise awareness on the effects of Climate Change through a unique anthology of films on the issue.

The eleven stories, including Panda’s ‘Megha’s divorce’, illustrated by the filmmakers reflect the intertwined relations within human society and the natural environment that are affected by Climate Change on multiple dimensions and scales.

Speaking on the occasion Panda said, “I am very happy to present Megha’s Divorce in the prestigious International Film Festival of Rome. I am so proud to be a part of this anthology. It’s an interesting way to tell a story of our world and what is happening to our world today.”

“11 countries representing their view points on one burning issue “climate change”! I am hoping the film creates some sense of urgency on this serious issue. We will soon be bringing the film to India as well,” he added.

‘Interdependence’ is produced by The World Production, with the patronage of the United Nations in Geneva, the World Meteorological Organization and the City of Milan, with the support of the DDC/DFAE (Swiss Direc­tion of Development and Cooperation/Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the EU/EFI/ITC (European Union/ Ethical Fashion Initiative/ International Trade Centre), GAIL (India) and SESC Sao Paulo (Brazil) among others.

The next screenings of ‘Interdependence’ will be at Cinema Anteo in collaboration with the City of Milan and Fondazione Cariplo on the 5th, 6th & 7th of Nov followed by the UN Première at the room of the General Assembly of the UN in Geneva on the 14th of Nov and at the UNFCC COP 25, Santiago Climate Change Conference in Santiago, Chile, on the 2nd & 3rd of Dec.