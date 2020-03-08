Bhubaneswar: As a tribute to women on occasion of International Women’s Day, Jatni based miniature artist L Eshwar Rao has created a miniature sculpture of a woman on pencil tip.

Eshwar carved out the 0.5-inch figurine of a woman using pencil lead. He took three days to make it.

“This is my tribute to all the women on this occasion,” said Eshwar.

Through his art form, the miniature artist wants to create awareness on violence against women and how the society as a whole needs to be educated to respect women.

Eshwar has been practising the art form for past 20 years. His unique works include stone crafts in bottle, soap carving, wood carving, coal carving, stone carving and tamarind seeds carving.

PNN