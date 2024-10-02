Bhadrak: Internet services were restored in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Wednesday, which started limping back to normalcy after communal tensions, officials said.

Internet was suspended in the district following a clash between two communities Friday over a social media post, they said.

Also, prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Bhadrak and Dhamnagar towns following the clash have been partially relaxed, they added.

Shops and other commercial establishments have started reopening in the two towns of the coastal district with the relaxation.

“So far, 33 people, including the man responsible for the social media post, have been arrested,” said DSP (Bhadrak City) Anshuman Diwedi.

PTI