New Delhi: The government Tuesday ordered suspension of internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR. This decision was taken as the tractor parade by protesting farmers turned violent at several locations in the national capital. The internet shutdown will be effective till midnight Tuesday in Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas. In most of these places the farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws. The tractor parade was supposed to be peaceful, but did not turn out to be so.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855. It said the suspension of internet services was necessary and expedient in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency. The order will be in force in from 12:00hours to 23:59 hours on January 26, the MHA said.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said they are getting SMSes informing them about the suspension of internet services in their area.

Also read: Farmer dies during protests as tractor overturns

“As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government,” an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the Tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation here, officials said. The home secretary apprised Shah about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official said. A few other officials were also present at the meeting.