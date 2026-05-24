Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda cyber police have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in cheating people through malicious APK files and fake traffic e-challan links, leading to the arrest of two suspects in West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said Saturday that the accused were arrested during a raid in Bankura district following an investigation into a cyber fraud complaint lodged by a resident of Jharsuguda.

The case was registered after Sudhir Kumar Mohanty of Purunabasti alleged that RS 6.4 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. Acting on the complaint, police formed a special team and launched a technical and forensic investigation.

Analysis of digital evidence and banking transactions led investigators to an organised cyber fraud network operating from West Bengal, police said. The arrested accused were identified as Bamacharan Katari, 32, of Charigram village, and Biswajit Karmakar, 43, of Kusmudi village, both in Bankura district.

Police have sought transit remand from a local court to bring the accused to Odisha for further investigation. The SP said prompt action by the police, in coordination with banks and payment gateways, helped freeze the suspected accounts involved in the fraud.

Following court orders, Rs 2.96 lakh was successfully returned to the complainant. Police advised the public not to click on unknown links, fake e-challan messages or APK files received from unverified sources and urged cyber fraud victims to report incidents immediately through the cyber helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.