Angul: Angul police have busted an interstate robbery gang by arresting three anti-socials, officials said during a press conference at the town police station Monday evening. The arrested were identified as Ganesh Das, 25, of Jhagadi village, Arjun, 19, of Gandapali village, and E Tarini, 41, of Bazar Sahi area under Aska police limits in Ganjam district. Speaking to the media, SDPO Ramakant Mahalik and IIC Dhiraj Kumar Das said, “The gang had been targeting people in broad daylight in and around Angul town, often escaping police action.” The Angul SP had ordered formation of a dedicated team under the supervision of the SDPO and Town police station to track down the culprits. The team focused on cases (906/2023, 104/2024, and 16/2025) registered under Angul Town PS. By establishing reliable sources in Aska and analysing CCTV footage, police identified two suspects and traced the shop where the stolen gold was being sold.

During the operation, police seized a white Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, a gold locket (5.190 gram, 10.9 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 8,200 in cash, a Ganesh idol weighing 1.110 gram, with a gold locket, a gold chain (8.340 gram), a pair of gold earrings (3.820 grams), a gold-cutting machine, an electronic digital weighing machine, three mobile phones, a piece of kasoti stone (35.3 grams), a small gas cylinder used for melting gold and a bottle containing nitric acid. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed multiple robberies in different districts of Odisha. They further revealed that the stolen jewellery was sold to goldsmith E Tarini in Aska Hatasahi. The accused have been sent to court.