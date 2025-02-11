Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday issued notices to two persons with the same name, both of whom claimed to have been conferred the Padma Shri award in 2023, to appear before it to present their case February 24.

On the Padma Shri awardee’s list of 2023, the name “Shri Antaryami Mishra” of Odisha appeared in the 56th position, to be honoured for his contribution to literature and education.

One Antaryami Mishra, who is a journalist by profession, has gone to New Delhi and received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Later, Dr Antaryami Mishra, a physician, moved the high court claiming that his namesake got the award by impersonating him.

Filing a writ petition, the doctor claimed that he authored 29 books in Odia and other Indian languages, leading to his name being included in the Padma Shri awardee list of 2023. According to the petitioner, the journalist has no book to his credit.

During the hearing on the day, Justice S K Panigrahi observed that despite the rigorous verification process by the government, a mix-up had occurred due to identical names, raising concerns over the credibility of the selection process.

The court has directed both claimants to be physically present along with all publications and materials to substantiate their claims.

Notices have also been issued to the respondents, including the Union of India, on the matter.

PTI