Bhubaneswar: A10-day international art exhibition titled Artists for Artist organised by Dhauli College of Art and Crafts, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Kala Mitra Foundation, Hyderabad came to an end here Saturday. Among others CS Krishna Shetty, a retired administrator of Lalit Kala Akademi(New Delhi), Gajendra Sahu, the secretary of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi and Hungarian artist Duros Margaret joined the virtual exhibition on its concluding day. The participants discussed on how an online art exhibition connects various artists on a global platform.

Later a book on the theme of exhibition was unveiled by the guests. A special video based on the works of artists of the likes of M Ramesh, president of Kala Mitra foundation, Panchanan Samal, principal of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts, Manoranjan Herath of Sri Lanka, Hagop Sulhan of Lebanon was displayed online.

More than 150 painters and sculptors from nine countries took part in the 10-day online exhibition. Some of the prominent names from India who showcased their creations included Prem Singh , Moninder Puri, Onkar Rahi, Bairu Raghuram, Anil Kumar Sinha, Sunita Lamba, Pradosh Swain, Sajal Patra, Subhra Chand, Nibedita Pattnaik, Kalikinkar Dey, Anup Chand and Tapan Das.