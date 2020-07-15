Several dance exponents,musicians, and vocalists from India,Indonesia,the UK,the USA,France and other parts of the world were part of this three-day online cultural event.

BALI: A three-day online workshop on Odissi Music, organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Bali, came to an end Wednesday on a high note.

Pompi Paul, an Odissi dance teacher in SVCC at Bali, coordinated the workshop. Impressed by the success of the event, centre’s director at Bali Manohar Puri, expressed his desire to organise more such workshops in future to promote Odissi dancers, musicians and vocalists on global platforms.

Eminent Odissi vocalist Sangita Gosain from Odisha conducted the event on the first day, Monday. She spoke on a host of subjects including Odissi music repertoire, literature used in Odia songs and different ragas of Odissi music on the occasion.

Noted Mardala player Guru Poushali Mukherjee from Kolkata discussed about taals in Odissi music and the rhythms used in the compositions of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra during the first session of day-2. The second session was conducted by Guru Satchidananda Das, an eminent Mardala player from Odisha.

Famous sitar artiste Swapneswar Chakraborty and flutist Srinivas Satpathy took charge on the last day of the event. The two discussed about various compositions of Odissi music, use of ragas and different musical instruments used in Odissi dance.

Many dancers, musicians and vocalists from India, Indonesia, UK, US & France took part in this international event.