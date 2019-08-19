There comes a time in life when one has to choose between passion and profession. The harsh realities of life, growing competition and an aspiration to lead a comfortable life often compel people to bury their passion and settle for a rather secure career. Needless to say, only the brave and the bold dare to make a difference and ignite a new career fuelled by passion. Ahead of World Photography Day August 19, Sunday POST speaks to a few wildlife photographers from the state, who gave up cushy jobs to pursue their passion.

Unlike other professions, photography is an expensive passion. It demands huge investment given that cameras, lenses and other accessories cost a lot. Bhubaneswar-based Manoj Sahu had always wanted to make a career in photography. Moreover, he is also a wildlife enthusiast. However, like most, his family too wanted to see him shape a secure career and lead a comfortable life. Manoj gave in to his family’s wishes, secured a degree in software engineering and started a job in an IT company.

“I come from a middle-class family. My father was a school teacher. He was a nature lover and I was greatly influenced by him. I loved spending time alone, staring at the sky, trees, flowers, birds and water bodies. Although I gave in to my family’s wishes and joined an IT company, I wasn’t happy. I couldn’t give much time to photography and that somewhat continued to irritate me. Finally, I took the plunge and decided to leave my job,” he says.

Manoj’s life is much like R Madhavan’s in 3 Idiots, where the actor wanted to become a wildlife photographer but almost gave in to his father’s wishes of becoming an engineer. “I was a shade luckier than Madhavan, as it didn’t take me much time to convince my parents. They respected my decision and I moved on,” he adds.

However, the journey wasn’t easy. Manoj had to struggle a lot initially. “I experienced financial crisis after quitting my job. Wildlife photography is expensive. So, I decided to start commercial and motorsport photography. I have done motorsport photography in 10 countries,” says Manoj. Given that there is big money in motorsport photography, Manoj continues to cover national and international motorsport events but wildlife photography is his first love.

Manoj specialises in bird photography. “Clicking photos is an extremely satisfying feeling. Bird photography is appealing because of the wide variety of colourful birds across the world. But it’s also very challenging. You need to wait for hours to get the right shot. I started wildlife photography in 2008,” says Manoj, who visits Sikharchandi in Bhubaneswar every Sunday to study the activities of birds and click photographs.

However, Manoj regrets that tropical deforestation has led to a decline in bird population. “We should do something about it. Wildlife photography will die a slow death if we don’t take measures to save our environment,” says Manoj, who has done wildlife photography in more than 10 countries and has been part of several international rallies in countries like India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

Photography, undoubtedly is expensive, more so when you are a wildlife photographer. A lot goes into travelling, food and accommodation. Most of the time photographers need to shell out money from their own pocket. However, once they gain popularity and become a known face, finding sponsors isn’t that difficult.

Before embarking on a photography career, Sidhartha De was with the Indian Air Force for 20 years. After serving the nation for 20 years, he decided to try his luck in other professions. He took up two more jobs but somehow wasn’t happy. Finally, he decided to do what he does best — photography. “I fell in love with the camera at a very young age. My father was passionate about photography and had a few cameras but he would never allow me to touch them. This added to my curiosity and I wanted to learn more about photography,” says Sidhartha.

Noticing Sidhartha’s interest in photography, his father finally gave him one of his cameras. “I have been into many professions but photography remained my passion. After leaving Indian Air Force, I joined an education institute and then another organisation where I worked as an academic officer. However, there was no job satisfaction. I decided to quit my job and make a career in photography. Today I am happy and satisfied,” he says.

Although Sidhartha is an expert in other forms of photography, he chose wildlife photography because he has always been fascinated by nature. A self-taught photographer Sidhartha says that photography is an expensive profession but those who are passionate can go to any extent. Sidhartha, who has travelled to several places like Satakosia, Bhitarakanika, Mangalajodi, Debigada, feels that unlike painting, photography is a neglected profession.

“One cannot become a photographer just by purchasing expensive and high-end photography equipment or just by clicking random photos. One needs to learn the fundamentals, principals, and concepts of photography,” says Sidhartha who also conducts workshops for children and beginners.

Wildlife photography is not only challenging but also risky at times. However, most feel that wildlife photography and risk are synonymous, which together make the profession even more adventorous.

“In February, 2015, I was at Sikharchandi Hill. I was hiding under a bush to click an Indian cuckoo when a russel viper came very close to me without my knowledge. I realised it only after I felt the snake’s movement on my shoe. I didn’t move and even stopped my breath till the snake turned and left. In another incident, I was busy capturing a herd of blackbucks inside a paddy field in the evening. I was waiting there for more than an hour but didn’t realise that a colony of ants got inside my shoes and started biting me. Soon they started crawling and my body was covered by ants. However, I did not move an inch from that place, as I didn’t want to disturb the blackbucks. That photograph was finally selected among the 100 best photographs by 35 Awards.com,” says Manoj.

For Chandrakant Patnaik, it was a childhood dream to make a career in photography. However, as he grew up he realised that one needs to have a stable career and photography was not a safe option. He took a job at a telecom company but was soon bored. And in a year’s time, Chandrakant was back giving shape to his childhood dreams.

‘Photography can defeat time. Images can keep the memory of a loved one alive and hold a moment in history for future generations. Moreover, photography has no language,” says Chandrakant.

“My father had a Yashica camera. I used to watch him take photographs. I had a hobby of collecting film posters and picture postcards of landscapes. Since childhood, I wanted to own a camera but couldn’t afford one. Finally I bought one for `50,000 with all my savings in 2014 after I quit my job,” he adds.

However, it was just the beginning of a new journey for Chandrakant, given that he was a novice. He started following the Facebook pages of prominent wildlife photographers and started learning the fundamentals of photography. “When I was buying a semi-professional camera, someone at the store suggest me to join a photography institute to hone my skills. I joined a prominent institute and during a workshop came across renowned wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram. He saw a few of my photographs and suggested me to take wildlife photography seriously,” he says.

Soon Chandrakant became a regular at Similipal, Satkosia, Chandaka, Mangalajodi and Bhitarakanika, where he would spend days clicking photos of animals. However, unable to spot too many animals, Chandrakant started taking photographs of birds,” he says.

Today, Chandrakant travels extensively across the state and other parts of the country. In the last few years he has shot extensive photographs of spotted deer, barking deer, blackbucks and crocodiles. Recalling a memorable moment during a photography expedition, Chandrakant says, “I along with a group of photographers had gone to a forest in Maharashtra. We spotted a cave inside which a royal Bengal tiger had given birth to three cubs. Seeing that the mother wasn’t there, I decided to click a photograph but there was always fear at the back of my mind. In another incident, I encountered an elephant while clicking a photo of its calves. It was a close shave thanks to the driver who was accompanying us. The elephant was only 150 metres away from me when my driver sped the vehicle away,” he adds.

That said, Chandrakant feels it is tough running a family by doing wildlife photography. A wildlife photography trip in Odisha costs approximately Rs 5,000, while a trip outside the state may go up to Rs 25,000. “It is easier for those who come from rich and affluent families. This is the reason I have again started working with a construction company. But this time I won’t allow my passion to die” he says.

