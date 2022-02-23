Montreal, Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday announced economic sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow’s actions against Ukraine were “a further invasion of a sovereign state, and it is completely unacceptable.”

“We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt. And we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them,” Trudeau said, announcing a series of measures.

Canada’s move came after US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine and as President Vladimir Putin signaled plans to send troops beyond Russia’s borders.

Britain and the European Union also unveiled sanctions in a wave of similar announcements after Putin recognized the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.

Western officials have been warning for weeks that Putin has been preparing for an all-out invasion of Ukraine, a move that could spark a catastrophic war in Europe.