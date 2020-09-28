New Delhi: Days after the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family claimed the actor had been strangled and accused the CBI of “delaying” what he believed should be a murder probe, the investigating agency has said that “no aspect has been ruled out”.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing,” the agency said in its statement Monday.

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh, had tweeted: “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)”

The lawyer had claimed that an AIIMS doctor on the panel investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report had shared these findings with him.

Mr Singh also alleged that the pace of the CBI probe had “suddenly slowed down” and all attention had been diverted to a drugs-related probe with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducting a “fashion parade” of Bollywood stars.

Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS forensic team, had denied his claim. “No findings given to CBI yet… final meeting has to be scheduled. No conclusive opinion could be made just by seeing pictures. Our opinion will be clear and conclusive based on evidence,” Dr Gupta had said.

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s arrested girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, had urged the CBI to set up a new medical board “to keep the investigations impartial and free from inference”.