Bhadrak: The hopes of a textile park in Bhadrak will be realized soon. The land of the park proposed at Dhamnagar Chhak has been unutilized for 25 years. The issue was recently taken up by the Bhadrak MP Majulata Mandal in the Parliament.

It was learnt that IOCL and IDCO have signed an agreement at Dhamnagar sub-register office September 11 for the textiles park.

The park will be set up in a part of the acquired land. People who have spared their land were happy to know about the development.

It may be noted here that 217.71 acres were acquired in mouzas in 1995 for the textile park. When the land was acquired, local farmers were told that their land would be used for a sugar factory. In the last 25 years, locals had staged agitations and road blockades over delay in the project.

Finally, it was decided that the park will be set up on 59.625 acres.

The Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal demanded that if the textile park is set up on the land, people in the district would not have to migrate to Gujarat and other states in search of jobs.

The MP drew the attention of the Union Minister of Natural Gas and petroleum toward the long-pending project while this project has been proposed by the IOCL.

