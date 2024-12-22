Chennai: A devotee who has accidentally dropped his iPhone into the hundi of a temple here is in a peculiar situation. He wants it back, but the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department politely declined his request, saying it has now become temple property. Immediately after realising his mistake, the devotee later identified as Dinesh, approached the officials of the Sri Kandaswamy temple, Thiruporur, and pleaded that his iPhone which inadvertently fell into the offering box when he was donating be returned to him. After opening the offering box Friday, the temple administration contacted him saying the gadget was found in the hundi and he was free to retrieve only the data from it.

However, Dinesh refused to accept and insisted that his phone be returned to him. When this issue was taken to the notice of the HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu Saturday he replied “Anything that is deposited into the offering box, even if it be an arbitrary action, goes into god’s account.” “As per the practices and tradition at the temples, any offerings made into the hundi directly go into the account of the deity of that temple. Rules do not permit the administration to return the offerings back to the devotees,” Babu told reporters here. He would discuss with the department officials to see if there was any possibility to compensate the devotee and accordingly make a decision, the Minister said after inspecting the construction of the Arulmigu Mariamman temple in Madhavaram, here, and the renovation of temple tank belonging to the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple in Venugopal Nagar, here at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. This incident is not the first such one in the state. According to a senior HR & CE official a devotee S Sangeetha from Alappuzha in Kerala unwittingly dropped her 1.75 sovereign gold chain into the hundial of the renowned Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani in May 2023. The gold chain fell into the hundial when she removed the Tulasi garland around her neck to make an offering.

However, considering her financial background and after confirming through CCTV footage that the chain had fallen by accident, the chairman of the temple board of trustees bought a new gold chain of the same value at his expense and gave it to her. The official explained that as per the Installation, Safeguarding and Accounting of Hundial Rules, 1975, none of the offerings made into the hundials can be returned to the owner at any point, as they belonged to the temple.