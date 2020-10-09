Dubai: Openers Jonny Bairstow (97, 55b, 7×4, 6×6) and skipper David Warner (52, 40b, 5×4, 1×6) decimated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowling attack before Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers did their part to hand their side a comfortable 69-run win in their IPL encounter here, Thursday.

Chasing a massive 202, KXIP barely posed any threat to SRH bowling. However, West Indian Nicolas Pooran (77, 37b, 5×4, 7×6) was magnificent. At one stage it was looking like he will take KXIP home.

But, Warner gambled with Rashid Khan (3/12) giving the leggie his final over earlier (15th over) than expected. The move paid off as the Afghan spinner dismissed a dangerous-looking Pooran, who didn’t get any support from the other end.

Apart from Pooran, only KL Rahul (11) and P Simran Singh (11) reached double figures. KXIP were bowled out for 132 in 16.5 overs after losing last seven wickets for only 28 runs. Besides Rashid, T Natarajan (2/24) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/24) also bowled well.

Earlier, KXIP made a brilliant comeback in the final five overs by taking six wickets but a 160-run opening stand between Bairstow and Warner still took SRH to an imposing 201/6.

Bairstow and Warner were excellent throughout their partnership as KXIP bowlers did not have a clue how to get a breakthrough till the 15th over. At that stage, SRH were 160 for no loss.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/29) then removed both Bairstow and Warner in the space of three balls in the 16th over before Arshdeep Singh (2/33) dismissed Manish Pandey for one in the next over to trigger a brilliant turnaround.

For a team who have been leaking a lot of runs in the death overs, it was a welcome change for KXIP to concede just 41 runs in the last five overs and take six wickets in the process. But the flying start provided by Bairstow and Warner ensured SRH cross the 200-run mark. Kane Williamson remained not out on 20 off 10 balls.

Bairstow was dropped on 19 in the fifth over by KXIP skipper Rahul off the bowling of Mohammed Shami and he made them pay for the mistake.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 201/6 (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52, Kane Williamson 20 n o; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29, Arshdeep Singh 2/33) beat Kings XI Punjab 132 (Nicolas Pooran 77; Rashid Khan 3/12, T Natarajan 2/24, Khaleel Ahmed 2/24) by 69 runs.