New Delhi: A new era is set to begin for the Kings XI Punjab as along with the new coaching staff headed by Anil Kumble, the franchise has also named KL Rahul as their skipper for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul has been one of the prolific run-scorers for KXIP and head coach Kumble believes that the 27-year-old opener’s ability as a skipper will bring the best out of him.

“We wanted to give responsibility to KL Rahul. This is the right time for him to take over the mantle and it is important to build a franchise around an Indian player and there’s no one better than Rahul,” Kumble told Sportstar Tuesday.

“He is extremely talented and we know the quality that he brings to the team as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper if at all he has to keep. And then the respect he commands in the team. Last two years he’s been the best performer for the King’s XI with the bat. Obviously, all these things matter. With the kind of support team that we have put together, the coaching team, I strongly believe that we will be able to support Rahul in every way so that he can flourish as a captain,” Jumbo added.

The Punjab-based franchise made some significant signings during the recently-concluded IPL auction in Kolkata where they bought the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham among the overseas stars.

With the franchise certainly possessing a trophy-winning squad, it remains to be seen how KXIP will perform in the next IPL season.