Sharjah: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah International Stadium Friday. MI are without captain Rohit Sharma due to a hamstring injury and Kieron Pollard is leading the side in his absence.

CSK are looking to get off the bottom of the table after a disastrous run of four defeats in their last five matches. MI’s winning streak was ended in their previous match after two Super Overs against Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(captain), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

IANS