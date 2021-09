Dubai: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the first match of second half of IPL 2021 in Dubai Sunday.

MS Dhoni returns as captain for Chennai while Kieron Pollard is captaining in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Dhoni said that the pitch at Dubai looks better and setting a target would be a better option.

For Chennai, all-rounder Sam Curran is unavailable due to mandatory hotel quarantine period while Hardik Pandya misses out for Mumbai apart from Sharma.

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult