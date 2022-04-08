Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a statement.

DC lost by six wickets to LSG here Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.

DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock’s 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target.